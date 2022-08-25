AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of AudioCodes worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 33.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $22.70 on Thursday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $718.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AudioCodes Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.