Aurox (URUS) Market Cap Hits $10.76 Million

Aurox (URUS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $20.62 or 0.00095651 BTC on major exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $255,376.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

