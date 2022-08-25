Australian Safe Shepherd Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41,719.00 (ASS)

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Australian Safe Shepherd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Australian Safe Shepherd has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Australian Safe Shepherd has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $41,719.00 worth of Australian Safe Shepherd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00767880 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016302 BTC.
About Australian Safe Shepherd
Australian Safe Shepherd’s official Twitter account is @assfinance.
Australian Safe Shepherd Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Australian Safe Shepherd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Australian Safe Shepherd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.