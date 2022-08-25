Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.985-5.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.15. 3,235,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,761. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.57.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

