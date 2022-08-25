Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $214.43, but opened at $233.97. Autodesk shares last traded at $222.90, with a volume of 35,432 shares changing hands.

The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.57.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Autodesk by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,064,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 751.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average is $201.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

