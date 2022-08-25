Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,016,502.48 in Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 12,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,107,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,134,656.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of Autoliv stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 395,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,284. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

