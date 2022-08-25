Automata Network (ATA) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $29.82 million and $5.16 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00768687 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016386 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

