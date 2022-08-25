Automata Network (ATA) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $29.82 million and $5.16 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00768687 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016386 BTC.
Automata Network Coin Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
