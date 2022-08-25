Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

