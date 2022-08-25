AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.