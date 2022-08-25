Baby Doge Coin One Day Volume Hits $5.10 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $167.72 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00767571 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016003 BTC.
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
