Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.90 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

