Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 124,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,937,540 shares.The stock last traded at $150.65 and had previously closed at $138.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.