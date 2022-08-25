Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 124,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,937,540 shares.The stock last traded at $150.65 and had previously closed at $138.90.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
