Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.00

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 79 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.95), with a volume of 102672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The company has a market capitalization of £457.75 million and a PE ratio of 877.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.85.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.