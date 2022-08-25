Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Trading Down 0.5%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.06). 20,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 335,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.07).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm has a market cap of £509.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.00.
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.
