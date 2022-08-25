bAlpha (BALPHA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $600.00

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $137,919.65 and approximately $600.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $7.66 or 0.00035455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

