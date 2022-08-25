Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Playtika Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.20. Playtika has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

About Playtika

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

