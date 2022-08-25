Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 15,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($5.92) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY remained flat at $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

