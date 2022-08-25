Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.27.

Several analysts have commented on BMO shares. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $90.44 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

