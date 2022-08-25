Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,914,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Schlumberger worth $533,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $5,141,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $14,459,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $16,548,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

