Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean Sells 1,250 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Banner Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BANR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 111,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,864. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth about $818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

