Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $7.84

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.19. Baozun shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 4,425 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Baozun Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $592.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Featured Articles

