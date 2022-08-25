Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:MPV opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
