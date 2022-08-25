Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MPV opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Participation Investors stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors ( NYSE:MPV Get Rating ) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.