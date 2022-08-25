Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 179,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,378. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at $84,383,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.