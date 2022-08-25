BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.34

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.34 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 30.25 ($0.37). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 30.85 ($0.37), with a volume of 221,173 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of £123.29 million and a P/E ratio of 933.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

