Bean Cash (BITB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $318.00

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $305,403.26 and $318.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Bean Cash
Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,916,504,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bean Cash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
