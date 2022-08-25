Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Trading Down 3.1%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.70). 42,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 113,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of Beeks Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28. The firm has a market cap of £92.68 million and a PE ratio of 7,025.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.60.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

