Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.2 %
BELFA stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $375.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
