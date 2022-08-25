Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BELFA stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $375.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bel Fuse worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

