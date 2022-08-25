BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.1 %

BHP stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

