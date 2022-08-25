Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.95

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BHGet Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $132.95 and traded as high as $139.74. Biglari shares last traded at $137.06, with a volume of 1,466 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Biglari Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. The company has a market cap of $312.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

Featured Articles

