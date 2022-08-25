Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Reaches $34,125.46 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $34,125.46 and $7,920.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00771243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015961 BTC.
Bintex Futures Coin Profile
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures.
Bintex Futures Coin Trading
