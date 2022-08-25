Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Acquires $5,625,520.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $148.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,484,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 58.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 92.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,719,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.