Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,600 shares, an increase of 1,259.2% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of BNOEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

