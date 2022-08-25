Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,600 shares, an increase of 1,259.2% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Bionomics Stock Performance
Shares of BNOEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Bionomics Company Profile
