Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Update

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bioxytran Stock Down 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:BIXT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Bioxytran has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bioxytran
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
