Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0586

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $75.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

