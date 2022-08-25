Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $25.99 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $25.99 or 0.00120080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $455.17 million and $17.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00313518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00079243 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.