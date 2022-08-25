BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $2,718.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00311236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00120893 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00079264 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,514,584,889 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

