BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $2,718.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,514,584,889 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

