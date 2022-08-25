BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.7 %

BJ stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 731,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

