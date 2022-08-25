BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Holdings Reduced by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,260 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 104,359 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.