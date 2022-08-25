Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $136,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 35,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.32. 44,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,220. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,718 shares of company stock worth $11,154,189 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.