Bleichroeder LP Has $686,000 Stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.92% of ImmuCell worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICCC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 358.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

ICCC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 6,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523. The stock has a market cap of $60.84 million, a P/E ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 0.58. ImmuCell Co. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.91.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

