Bleichroeder LP Has $686,000 Stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.92% of ImmuCell worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICCC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 358.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
ImmuCell Stock Down 1.8 %
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmuCell (ICCC)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.