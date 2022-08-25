Bleichroeder LP Has $921,000 Stock Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.42% of Curis worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRIS. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $12,418,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 656.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 275,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 599,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 241,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. 10,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,669. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.66.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Curis had a negative return on equity of 68.41% and a negative net margin of 533.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

