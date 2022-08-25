Bleichroeder LP Makes New $487,000 Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $197,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,076. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.81. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

