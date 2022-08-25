Bleichroeder LP Sells 120,351 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Bleichroeder LP reduced its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,351 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.09% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 95.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 138,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

VVNT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,313. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.27. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.