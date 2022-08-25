Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,246 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,735. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

