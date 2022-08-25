Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.02. 285,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,021,897. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $358.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.68.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,148,258 shares of company stock valued at $45,901,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

