Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 240.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 0.7 %

HUBS stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.28. 5,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,916. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.