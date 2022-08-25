Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DGX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.35. 8,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,770. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

