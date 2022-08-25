Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 667,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 19,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.81. 3,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,342. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

