Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $5.60 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $96.96. 25,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.